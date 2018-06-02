Teutopolis, WSS advance to state finals

Posted:
Teutopolis will be playing for its fourth state championship since 2010 on Saturday morning in Peoria against Hall High School (Spring Valley). Teutopolis will be playing for its fourth state championship since 2010 on Saturday morning in Peoria against Hall High School (Spring Valley).

WAND brings you all the action from a jam-packed day of state baseball and softball in the Peoria area, featuring games in Class 1A and 2A!

BASEBALL: CLASS 2A
Teutopolis 5, Herscher 4 (8 innings)
Spring Valley (Hall) 2, Tuscola 1 (8 innings)

Saturday
Teutopolis vs. Spring Valley (Hall), 11 a.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria (State Championship)
Tuscola vs. Herscher, 3 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria (Third Place)

SOFTBALL: CLASS 1A
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 3

Saturday
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Goreville, 9 a.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria (State Championship)
Argenta-Oreana vs. North Fulton (Spoon River Valley-Cuba), 1 p.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria (Third Place)

SOFTBALL: CLASS 2A
Beecher 5, Williamsville 2

Saturday: 
Williamsville vs. Pinckneyville, 3 p.m. at EastSide Centre in East Peoria (Third Place)

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps