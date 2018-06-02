Teutopolis, WSS advance to state finals

WAND brings you all the action from a jam-packed day of state baseball and softball in the Peoria area, featuring games in Class 1A and 2A!



BASEBALL: CLASS 2A

Teutopolis 5, Herscher 4 (8 innings)

Spring Valley (Hall) 2, Tuscola 1 (8 innings)



Saturday

Teutopolis vs. Spring Valley (Hall), 11 a.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria (State Championship)

Tuscola vs. Herscher, 3 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria (Third Place)



SOFTBALL: CLASS 1A

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 3



Saturday

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg vs. Goreville, 9 a.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria (State Championship)

Argenta-Oreana vs. North Fulton (Spoon River Valley-Cuba), 1 p.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria (Third Place)



SOFTBALL: CLASS 2A

Beecher 5, Williamsville 2



Saturday:

Williamsville vs. Pinckneyville, 3 p.m. at EastSide Centre in East Peoria (Third Place)