SHG's Tim Allen casts vision for basketball program

SPRINGFIELD -- Faith is of utmost importance to Tim Allen, so naturally that's what he mentions first when asked what makes him excited about landing the head boys basketball coach job at Sacred Heart-Griffin. The ability to focus on the "whole man", learning from passionate man of faith Ken Leonard and the academic tradition of the school all come before he talks strategy.



He also happens to be a darn good coach, too. The hardware speaks for itself.



Serving the kids of Springfield is something he did from the get-go at Grant Middle School (as he says, focusing on whether they had breakfast before worrying about scores) and the result was rebuilding a program that had fallen on hard times. "Rebuilding" is to put it modestly -- Tim Allen turned Grant into the king of the hill in Central Illinois, winning 2017 and 2018 state titles in the IESA. He also helped Robert Morris to three national tournament appearances in five years.



In this WAND interview with Gordon Voit, Allen shares his vision for the program plus he discusses growing up in Decatur.



