Oakwood Police arrest 20-year-old found with multiple guns, ammunition

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – After responding to a call of shots fired Thursday, Oakwood Police discovered multiple handguns and rounds of ammunition.

Oakwood Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 9:00 pm on Thursday.

According to police, 20-year-old Justin Lowe was carrying a hand gun when authorities arrived.

Upon investigation, police say an officer found two handguns and several rounds of ammunition.

Lowe was on probation for a previous weapons charge and had an outstanding traffic warrant.

Lowe was taken to the Vermilion County Jail and faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.