Crews battle Saturday morning house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials were called to the 1700 block of E William Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire department arrived on scene to a major fire of a two-story home.

Officials estimate the cost of damage is around $3,500.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.