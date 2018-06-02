Teen who died after jumping from bridge identified

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)- A teen who died in a drowning after jumping from a bridge has been identified.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edward says the teen who died was 17 year old Michael Klauzer.

Klauzer was pronounced deceased at HSHS St. John's Emergency Room Friday evening at 4:27pm. He was swimming in Lake Springfield near Tom Madonia Park when he went under water.

He was recovered by divers and transported to St. John' by EMS. In spite of life saving attempts, he was ultimately unable to be revived.

An autopsy is scheduled in Springfield for Monday June 4th. The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.