Man accused of damaging vehicles on Interstate 74 has been arrested

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in relation to the multiple damaged vehicles on Interstate 74.

Kevin L. Casey of Janesville, WI has been arrested on charges including Aggravated Battery to a Child, Aggravated Battery on a Public Way, and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an ISP investigation involving multiple criminal damage to vehicles reports from Interstate 74 and Vermillion county. Police believe that these incidents have also been occurring in numerous states east of Illinois along Interstate 74.

Illinois State Police will host a press conference on Monday, June 4 at the Illinois State Police District 10 Headquarters in Pesotum.

Casey's bond has been set at $2,000,000