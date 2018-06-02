Lawmakers looking for opioid alternatives

Lawmakers looking for opioid alternativesPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Trump says we'll 'know soon' if deal will happen
The Latest: Trump says we'll 'know soon' if deal will happenPresident Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More \232aPresident Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.More \232a
Sessions excludes domestic, gang violence from asylum claims
Summit day in Singapore: Excitement high, expectations lower
APNewsBreak: US launches bid to find citizenship cheaters
Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans
Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends
Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges
Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff
Phoenix police standoff ends, 2nd man held with dog's help
Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID
The Latest: Trump forecasts 'nice' outcome from Kim summit
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.More \232a
Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane win Tony Awards for 'Angels'
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsMore \232a
White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberMore \232a
Trump, Kim arrive in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programMore \232a
Trump delivers warning on trade as he leaves G-7 summit
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitMore \232a
Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeMore \232a
Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyMore \232a
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayMore \232a
Smithsonian exhibit highlights mega star Oprah Winfrey
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8More \232a
Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."More \232a
Police surround area in Dalton City
DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on scene in Dalton City on Monday.
-
IHOP reveals what "B" stands for in IHOb name change
(WAND) - The internet has been buzzing since the International House of Pancakes announced it would be changing its name.
-
Woman makes "angel wraps" in memory of local baby
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - A local woman is using her pain to bring blessings to others.
-
Names of two killed in Bloomington shooting released
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were found dead in Bloomington after a shooting Sunday morning, police say. Just after 1:00 a.m.
-
Severe storm ravages central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A severe storm caused damage to multiple homes Sunday in Champaign.
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Police: Man sold cocaine to "supplement his income"
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was arrested and accused of planning to sell cocaine.
-
UFC fighter get a shape-up at local barber shop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lockhart's barber shop had a special visitor on Friday.
-
Structure fire in Charleston damages business
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Sunday around 5:30 P.M.
-
Search underway for missing man in poor health
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in Pawnee.
-
Sunday Evening Forecast
Two dead, four shot in Bloomington shooting
Severe storm ravage central Illinois
BREAKING: Same home catches fire 7-days after deadly shooting
Police: Woman drove two stolen cars
Effingham swimming pool closed indefinitely
-
Decatur IHOP closes its doors
Chronic Wasting Disease found in captive reindeer in Illinois
-
Homeowners find man hiding in their basement
Transit bus bursts into flames with passengers on board
