Four-year-old Lee celebrates his birthday through a blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-- On June 2 a little boy by the name of Lee celebrated his fourth birthday by giving back to the community.

Lee had a bone marrow transplant when he was only five months old and during that difficult time, he was in need of blood and received plenty of it. Lee and his family decided they wanted to continue to hold blood drives for his birthdays in hopes of saving trauma victims, cancer patients, and kids that are just like him. "More than 4.5 million people need blood transfusions each year", says Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

Chick-Fil-A and Central Illinois Community Blood Center partnered up to make this little boys birthday wish come true and were happy to be a part of the donor process. Both of these organizations hope to continue to make more mobile-blood drives and save more lives in the future.

For more information on donating blood and helping kids like Lee or hosting blood drives please visit www.cicbc.org.