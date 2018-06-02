Championship Saturday: WSS wins State, Mt. Zion and Glenwood take sectionals

History was made in the WAND viewing area on Championship Saturday, as Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg took home the 1A state softball title with an 8-5 win over Goreville at the EastSide Complex in East Peoria. It was the program's first-ever trip to State.



Argenta-Oreana took home third-place hardware in 1A after beating North Fulton 3-1 in the 11 a.m. slot at EastSide. It was also the Bombers' first-ever trip to the state tournament.



In 2A, Williamsville doubled up Pinckneyville 6-3 for the third-place trophy.



At the Mt. Zion 3A sectional final, the host Braves won a thrilling 11-7 game against highly regarded Charleston. The teams went into extra innings after a back-and-forth affair in which Mt. Zion went up 5-1 thanks in part to two Dayna Kennedy home runs, Charleston tied it up at 5-5 on an error plus a three-run home run from freshman Reagan McGahey, and the teams traded home runs from Camryn Skundberg (Mt. Zion) and sophomore Ramsey Armstrong (Charleston) to send it into an extra eighth inning. The Braves scored four runs in that final frame and held the Trojans scoreless for the 11-7 win. Up next for Mt. Zion is a Super-Sectional showdown with Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Mattoon. [Update: the video incorrectly identifies Armstrong as freshman Hannah Harpster,]



BASEBALL



Teutopolis' season ended with a 2A second-place trophy after the Shoes were stymied 4-1 by a talent-rich Hall (Spring Valley) team that has at least two future Division-I prospects on its roster. It was the Shoes' seventh trip to State in 18 years under Justin Fleener, and their fourth time reaching the championship game.



In the third-place game in 2A, Tuscola blanked Herscher 9-0 to finish the season on a positive note.



In the 3A Decatur sectional finals at Sunnyside Park, Glenwood rode Coastal Carolina commit Jacob Maton to a 6-0 win over Rochester. The blue-chip recruit threw a three-hit, complete game shutout with five strikeouts. The Titans will play Triad at 4 p.m. at GCS Park in Sauget for a spot at the state tournament next weekend.