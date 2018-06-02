Illini recruit Dosunmu gets situated at Team USA camp

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Thirty-three of the top high school basketball players in the country are duking it out this weekend to make the final U18 roster of Team USA.



It's a group that includes players from the Classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and states ranging from Washington to New York. For Illini fans, one name means more than the others: Ayo Dosunmu, the prized point guard from Chicago who will be suiting up for the Illini as soon as he finishes camp this week.



Dosunmu and the others were given official measurements at camp. The Morgan Park graduate measured in at 6-foot-4 with his shoes (6-foot-2.5 without them) and 180.5 pounds. Most importantly, his wingspan was measured at 6-foot-8, which means his differential between height and wingspan is +5.5 -- a strong number even for the elite talent pool on hand (average differential: 3.21 inches). His maximum vertical jump was measured at 28 inches.