Man shot and killed overnight in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An overnight shooting leaves one man dead in Decatur.

Decatur Police were called to the 400 block of East Stuart Street at 12:46 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting. The Macon County Corner says 35-year old Bernard Norvell was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Norvell was from Chicago but the Macon County Coroner says he had previously lived in the Decatur area.

Police have been conducting interviews and no one has been arrested.



Decatur Police are investigating and say there were no other victims in the shooting.





