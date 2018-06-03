Police : Woman shoots, kills husband during argument for beating cat

DALLAS (WAND) - A Dallas woman shot and killed her husband Saturday for beating the family cat, police say.

NBC affiliate NBC-DFW in Dallas reports 47-year-old Mary Harrison told police she shot her husband, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison, during an argument as he was beating their cat, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The shooting death happened just before 7 a.m., according to authorities.

According to authorities Mary Harrison waived her Miranda rights while she was being interviewed by detectives and admitted to shooting her husband.