Hickory Point Kohl's exterior catches fire

Forsyth, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday afternoon a fire broke out on the outer perimeter of the the Kohl's building in the Hickory Point Mall.

Multiple fire departments arrived quickly on the scene around 1:25 P.M on Sunday. The fire started by a trashcan on the front side of the store. A tree caught fire damaging the structure of the building.

Much of the shrubbery along the front of the building was damaged. Employees were evacuated from Kohl's, the store is expected to reopen around 3 P.M. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage is unknown at this time.