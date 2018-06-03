Police: Car vandal used sling shot, targeted minivans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police announced the arrest of a man who damaged multiple vehicles along Interstate 74.

ISP said they arrested Kevin L. Casey. He is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a child and criminal damage to property.

Police say Casey is responsible for a series of incidents on I-74, in which vehicles were hit by objects causing damage to windows and injuries to passengers from broken glass.

State police began investigating on March 30, when they received reports of vehicles being damaged. Troopers located a 10MM ball bearing in one of the vehicles.

Since the first incident, reports have been made in Vermilion, Champaign, Piatt, and DeWitt counties, the majority being in the Champaign County corridor. Investigators were able to determine a pattern of the incidents: Most occurred on Wednesdays or Fridays, with the primary target being minivans. On Wednesday, victims were usually traveling westbound and on Friday the victims were usually traveling eastbound.

In three incidents, a person was injured by the broken glass. Those happened on May 8, 11 and 18. On May 8, a child was injured by the broken class. On May 11, an adult was injured and a witness reported seeing a white semi-truck passing at the time of the window explosion.

ISP located video from IDOT and local business cameras that showed a white semi-truck passing the victims vehicle at the time of the incidents.

ISP was able to use the video to retrieve a license plate number of the white truck. The truck was registered to Kevin L. Casey.

Based on all prior information, police were able to obtain a search warrant for phone records and the truck with the assistance of the Vermillion County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Friday , ISP investigators conducted a detailed search in an attempt to locate Casey and his semi. Investigators located the semi traveling west on I-74 at 7:05 p.m. between Neil and Prospect Avenue. Investigators saw the driver’s side sliding glass door shatter on a Dodge minivan traveling east as the two vehicles crossed each other.

Casey waived his rights and admitted to shooting at vehicles using a slingshot. He also told investigators he focusing on minivans because they were an easier target.

The judge set Casey's bond at $2,000,000.