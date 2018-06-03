Bicentennial coin voting now open

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois residents can now vote on their favorite of five designs for a souvenir coin marking the state's 200th birthday.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the winning design will be minted on one side of the commemorative bicentennial coin. The other side will feature the state seal. All five designs highlight Illinois or Illinois history. Voting runs until June 15. People can pre-order the coins here. Each coin is selling for $45 and will be available in early August.

