Kroger hosts community appreciation day

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Brettwood Village Kroger held a community appreciation day on Saturday. 

The grocery store had a food stand where all of the proceeds benefited Macon County CASA. The event is apart of the Kroger "Our Promise" team which strives to contribute positively to the community. The Kroger "Our Promise" team hopes to hold more community events like this in the future.
 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps