Local Catholic community joins in Corpus Christi celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On June 3, The Decatur Catholic Community and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital celebrated the Solemnity of Corpus Christi.

Father Nick Husain lead the service at St. Patrick's Church and then made their way to St. James Church for the Solemn Benediction. This celebration is in honor of the eighth Thursday after Easter to commemorate the ritual of the Eucharist and serve as a reflection of Holy Thursday.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has been sponsoring this event for nearly 10 years now and hope to continue to represent the love for Christ through their church and embody the community.

"We make it an open celebration and at the same time a statement that part of our ministry as a Health Care Institution is that we embody Christ," says Father Nick Husain.

St. Mary's also offers a wide range of community education and wellness programs. The hospital has both a unique intergenerational day services program and is the community's only provider of hospital-based behavioral health services for all ages. Learn more by visiting their website.