Central Illinois celebrates Mark Tupper at retirement party

DECATUR -- For 44 years, Mark Tupper was all about us.



From going on an arctic expedition with Howard Buffett to local dirt track racing, Mark Tupper dedicated himself to supporting local people from all walks of life through his storytelling. It didn't have to be a Final Four or an NFL game to get his best -- if it moved, Mark Tupper saw value in it.



On Saturday, we returned the favor.



The longtime Herald & Review writer, editor and Illinois Fighting Illini expert was honored in front of his family, friends and media colleagues at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth. His awards sit on one table, while a three-paneled board celebrated some of his most memorable clippings. So many people wanted to tell Tupper how much he meant to them that it wasn't until two hours into the party that he was able to grab a bite to eat.



In this WAND special, Mark Tupper shares what the day meant to him, plus his friends put the room's feelings for him into words.