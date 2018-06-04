Summer dates for Macon Co. recycling announced

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2018 recycling events for the Macon County Environmental Management Department have been announced.

Electronics like televisions, entertainment devices, and computer equipment can all be dropped off.

The four collection dates for summer 2018 at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur are June 5, June 23, July 21, and August 14.

You have to make an appointment online by clicking HERE.

You can also call the Macon County Environmental Management Department at 217-425-4505. Most electronic items will be accepted free, however TVs and monitors are $10 each.

Up to ten residential electronic items will be accepted from each confirmed registrant.