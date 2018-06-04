Autopsy scheduled for teen who died while swimming

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An autopsy is scheduled for a teen who died while swimming in Lake Springfield.

17-year-old Michael Klauzer of Springfield was pronounced deceased at HSHS St. John's Emergency Room on June 1 at 4:27 p.m.

He was swimming in Lake Springfield near Tom Madonia Park when he went under water.

Divers pulled him out and transported him to St. John's.

He was ultimately unable to be revived.

The autopsy will be done Monday in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.