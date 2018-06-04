Suspects wanted in violent home invasion

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Saturday home invasion is being investigated by Urbana Police.

Two males broke into an apartment in the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue in Urbana around 4 p.m. according to a police report.

Two men and one woman came home and entered their apartment while intruders were still inside.

The suspects assaulted the woman and held the victims at gunpoint before locking them in a closet.

Items stolen from the apartment include keys, a cellphone, a backpack, a watch, a tablet device, an electronic gaming system, two electronic game accessories and a television.

The home invaders were described as wearing ski masks at the time of the invasion.