Police looking for Panera pick-pocket thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are working to catch a pick pocket thief.

On May 22, a woman had her wallet stolen from inside her purse while at Panera Bread on W. Kirby Ave.

The suspect is a black man who was wearing a long sleeved black shirt, dark pants, and a black baseball hat. He has glasses, a goatee, and walks with a cane.

The victim's debit card was used at Target in Decatur to buy $800 worth of pre-paid gift cards.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by clicking HERE.