Historic B-25 Bomber coming to Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A one of a kind collection of rare military planes is coming to the Decatur Airport.

The B-25 Bomber "Maid in the Shade" will be in Decatur from June 25 through July 1.

The B-25 "Maid in the Shade" was built in 1944 and was used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced. The B-25 Mitchell "Maid in the Shade" is one of 34 still flying today.

You can even book a flight in this historic plane.

Times available include:



Date Time Plane

June 29, 2018 10:00 a.m. B-25J Mitchell

Select this flight

June 30, 2018 10:00 a.m. B-25J Mitchell

Select this flight

June 30, 2018 11:00 a.m. B-25J Mitchell

Select this flight

July 1, 2018 10:00 a.m. B-25J Mitchell

Space is limited.