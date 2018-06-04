26th annual MRI Charity Golf Outing scheduled

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For the 26th year, MRI's Charity Golf Outing is being held.

The event will be held at the South Side Country Club at 1 p.m. Monday.

Each golfer will get 18 holes with a cart, lunch, and a fried chicken dinner, free drinks through the golf round, and a gift from MRI.

You can sponsor the outing by calling 875-8880.