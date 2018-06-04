Local nurses plan medical mission trip to Haiti

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eight area nurses are planning to travel to Haiti to hold medical clinics and complete mission work.

A total of 18 people from the Springfield area, including the eight RNs from HSHS St. John's Hospital will travel to southeast Haiti for a week-long medical mission trip.

The trip is being done in conjunction with Haitian Christian Outreach.

They will hold medical clinics and paint new constructed surgical suites and school classrooms.

Those interested in learning more about HCO and the upcoming mission trip, including 2019 Haitian mission team opportunities, can attend an informational meeting on Monday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Bunn Auditorium at St. John's Hospital.