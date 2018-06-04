Danville officials work to pass school pay raises

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Danville worked quickly to try and pass school pay raises.

The Danville Education Association wanted an agreement in place a day before Gov. Bruce Rauner was expected to sign a new state budget into law in order to give members annual raises averaging 4 or 5 percent.

The board voted unanimously for the new deal, which will run from July 1 through June 30, 2021.

Board members said they were excited by fact an agreement was able to be reached so quickly.

The DEA represents about 600 certified and non-certified staff members.

The current contract is set to expire at the end of this month.

The board also approved raises for district administrators.