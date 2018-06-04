Julie Tilton Magana nominated for District 7 county board vacancy

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Democratic County Board District 7 Committee has nominated a candidate to fill a county board vacancy.

Julie Tilton Magana would face Republicans Phillip Hogan and John Jackson come November.

Monday is the last day for parties to fill vacancies where no candidates ran in the March Primary.

Two people will be elected in the November General Election to serve four-year terms.

