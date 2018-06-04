Rauner on budget: It's not perfect, but a step in right direction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner signed his first budget since taking office three years ago.

The budget is one both Republicans and Democrats are calling balanced.

It is a $38.5 billion spending plan that was easily approved by lawmakers.

Officials said everyone was eager to come to an agreement that would avoid a repeat of the historic budget stalemate Illinois faced before that created hardships for higher education institutes and social service agencies across the state.

The budget signing took place at the Thompson Center on Monday morning.

"It’s not a perfect fiscal plan, but it’s a step in the right direction. My hope is that we continue the bipartisanship that steered us to this day. Still must enact reforms that cut the cost of government, make the state friendlier to job creators, and ignite our economy," Rauner tweeted before he signed the budget.

This is the first time in Gov. Rauner's three-year tenure.

Rauner pushed for a balanced budget that did not raise taxes. However, in approving this budget, he will be approving spending billions of dollars from the 2017 income tax increase.

The new budget includes $5.5 billion of revenues from that 32 percent increase in the Illinois income tax rate.

Weeks before his election, Rauner had promised to roll back the state's personal income tax rate during his first term back to the 2011 rate.

Last year, lawmakers did an override vote on Rauner's budget and tax hike veto. Rauner had said he would introduce a plan to repeal the Madigan tax hike.

The budget approved by lawmakers still leaves some holes. No money is dedicated to paying down the $6.6 billion in backlogged bills to providers of state services.

It relies on the sale of the James R. Thompson Center for revenue.

It also counts on nearly a half-billion dollars in pension savings, "that may not happen by offering buyouts to some workers and pensioners," the Chicago Tribune said.