Mattoon council members to vote on new ambulance ordinance

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon City Council is voting on a new ambulance ordinance Tuesday.

Council members will vote at 6:30 at City Hall.

This ordinance will replace the existing ordinance.

The City of Mattoon is suing the firefighters union over an award that gives them the option to remove the ambulances from the city and to impact bargain the result of the award.

The city said the union is not complying with the arbitration, because an agreement has not been reached on the removal of the ambulances.

The union thinks the best option is for the fire department to remain in the ambulance service.