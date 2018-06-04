Former village treasurer due in court for theft

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman charged with stealing over $100,000 from the Village of Tower Hill is due in court.

Nancy Finley had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday.

Finley served as the town treasurer.

She was arrested in November.

Investigators said she stole the money between May 2010 and December 2016.

She is accused of taking $150,000 of sewer and water payments submitted to her and fraudulently adjusting the village's billing system to hide the theft. Officials said she manually backed up altered files and falsely reported her work computer had crashed, causing a loss of water and billing data to cover the crimes.