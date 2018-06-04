Winning lotto ticket sold in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur gas station sold a winning lottery ticket this weekend.

The Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket was sold at Circle K at 3798 North Woodford Street on Saturday, June 2nd. The winner matched all five numbers correctly. Those numbers are 02 - 04 - 13 -27 - 44. The winner will collect $100,000.



The Circle K will also get a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

If you are the lucky winner the Illinois Lottery suggests you sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. To collect your prize you must visit a prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. The winner has one year to collect the prize.

Another winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick was sold in Bethalto at the Casey's General Store. That winner won $300,000 with the numbers 01 - 03 - 10 - 34 - 37.



