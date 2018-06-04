Decatur police write 53 seat belt citations curing Click It or Ticket

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police held their annual Click It or Ticket seat-belt enforcement campaign between May 18 and May 29.

53 citations for seat-belt violations were issued.

Illinois' seat-belt use rate is 93.8 percent.

During the eleven-day campaign, Decatur Police issued:

    53 seat belt citations
    6 child car seat citations
    15 DUI arrests
    1 fugitive apprehended
    10 suspended/revoked licenses
    26 uninsured motorists
    20 speeding citations

