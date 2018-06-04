Decatur police write 53 seat belt citations curing Click It or Ticket

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police held their annual Click It or Ticket seat-belt enforcement campaign between May 18 and May 29.

53 citations for seat-belt violations were issued.

Illinois' seat-belt use rate is 93.8 percent.

During the eleven-day campaign, Decatur Police issued:

53 seat belt citations

6 child car seat citations

15 DUI arrests

1 fugitive apprehended

10 suspended/revoked licenses

26 uninsured motorists

20 speeding citations

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, click HERE.