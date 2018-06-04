New Route 66 motorcycle plate program launched

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Secretary of State has launched a new Route 66 motorcycle plate program.

The plate recognizes one of the most famous roads in the world, Route 66.

Some proceeds from the plates will go to support the preservation and promotion of the legendary highway.

Illinois Route 66 motorcycle license plates may be displayed only on motorcycles having an engine over 150cc's.

Illinois Route 66 Motorcycle license plates can be renewed online, by mail, touch-tone phone, or by visiting an Illinois Secretary of State Facility.

