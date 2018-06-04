Orientation to be held for teen summer program in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This week is orientations for Springfield's Summer Nights program.

The Outlet provides free summer activities at the Salvation Army.

The program gives teenagers options for things to do at night during the summer months.

The city received a $100,000 to keep the program running.

Teens can register and receive an orientation any day this week from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Salvation Army, 1600 Clear Lake Ave.