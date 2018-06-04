Donate blood, earn reward in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A blood center in central Illinois is pushing to find blood donors during its slower months.

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield has started a “100 Days of Summer” campaign. Its leaders say donor traffic typically drops this type of year, when the Memorial Day weekend arrives and donations from high school and college students fall. They lose as many as 800 donations in the center’s service region during that time.

People who decide to give to the blood center will be rewarded with vouchers for $5 Amazon or Subway gift cards if they give blood at the CICBC from June to Sept. 16, and from mobile blood drives between July 2 and Aug. 12 during the campaign.

“This summer, every day, every donor and every donation counts,” said Donor Relations Director Amanda Hess. "That's because every unit of blood we can provide for the hospitals we serve really counts for patients who may need a lifesaving blood transfusion. We're asking donors to step forward over the next 100 days and help make sure the blood supply for local hospitals keeps ahead of patient needs."

Organizers say they specifically need type O-negative and O-positive whole blood donors, along with donations of type AB plasma and platelets. All blood types will still be accepted.

Appointments to donate can be made by calling (866)GIVE-BLD or through a mobile app, which can be found at this link. More blood drive information is available here.