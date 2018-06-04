Performers named for summer concert kickoff

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Organizers of a concert series say events are getting ready to begin by Friday.

The Allerton Park and Retreat Center’s 2018 Concert Series will begin with the Summer Kick Off Concert at 6 p.m. on June 8. It includes live music, along with food and drinks for the crowd to enjoy at the Gate House Lawn.

Friday performers include the blues-themed music of Lupe Carroll, who was part of NBC’s “The Voice” in season 5, and local indie group Rebecca Rego & The Trainmen, which puts a focus on indie-folk enhanced sounds and baroque horn parts. They take the stage first, with Carroll following from 7-9 p.m.

"We strive to bring a variety of different musical acts from near and far for guests of all ages to enjoy," said Hannah Dole, Allerton's event coordinator. "It's a great site - watching a crowd gather on the Gate House Lawn to eat, drink, converse, and enjoy wonderful music against this beautiful backdrop."

Organizers say they’ve worked to build the series in the last five years with a goal of “bringing generations together” to enjoy music.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Click here for more information about the series.