Bestiality charges filed against MSU health physicist

LANSING, Mich. (WAND) – A Michigan State employee is charged with bestiality involving a dog.

Physicist Joseph Hattey, 51, is accused of penetrating the dog with his hand and genitals, per a report from NBC 25. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says this happened away from campus, adding that the dog is not university-owned.

Ingham County Animal Control has the dog at this time.

That office worked with Ingham County deputies on the case before Hattey’s arrest.

Hattey will be in court at an unknown future date for arraignment.