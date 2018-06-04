3 dead in two-car Illinois crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Three people lost their lives in a Monday crash on an Illinois road.

State troopers say it happened just before 12:45 p.m. as a 2005 GMC Envoy approached a 2017 Ford Focus along IL 104, at a location one half mile west of Ranson Road near Franklin. They say the Focus moved over the center lane as the Envoy came closer, forcing the GMC driver to attempt to avoid it by crossing over the line to making a passing maneuver.

A press release from troopers say they aren't sure why the Focus went over the center line.

Troopers say the cars collided on the front and passenger sides. The Focus driver, identified as a 19-year-old Franklin man, along with a 36-year-old male passenger and 39-year-old female passenger all died. Investigators are not giving out their names until families are notified.

Police say 19-year-old Tiffany Peper, who was driving the Envoy, had to be airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Springfield for treatment. WAND-TV is working to learn about her condition.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash had their seat belts on.