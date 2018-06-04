2 hospitalized after car, motorcycle crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are in the hospital after a car and motorcycle crashed, police say.

Officers say it happened Monday evening at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Washington Street. They say it’s possible that traffic blocked the view of both people.

Specific details about the crash are unknown at this time.

Officers say both people, who were conscious and breathing after the crash, went to the hospital for treatment. WAND-TV is working to learn more about the severity of those injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to always be sure they yield at the right time when driving. The car driver was cited for failure to yield.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.