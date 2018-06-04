Decatur storage building fire listed as "suspicious"

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews now believe a fire at a storage building in Decatur is suspicious.

Firefighters said contents inside of a storage building caught fire just after 7 Monday evening.

It took them 20 minutes to put out flames at the older storage building, which is located near the intersection of Van Dyke and Green streets in Decatur. However, crews were on scene for two and a half hours.

Officials said the building had not been used in about ten years.

Due to conditions, crews chose to fight the fire from outside, rather than going in.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire has not yet been released, but officials said it will be investigated as a suspicious fire.