Shooting suspect accused of seriously wounding man arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a shooting that left a man seriously wounded is behind bars.

Officers say they believe Devon Cooper, 20, fired gunshots before 1 a.m. on May 13 after a house party, which happened in the 1100 block of S. Second St., as the victim walked to his car with friends. Officers found a 21-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds and helped him at the scene before he went to the hospital.

The victim’s name and condition are unknown Monday night. Police arrested Cooper at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Crime Stoppers is taking anonymous tips on the shooting by phone at (217)373-8477 or through this link. The Champaign Police Investigations Division is looking for information at (217)351-4545.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Police see a reward of up to $1,000 could be handed out for information that leads to an arrest.