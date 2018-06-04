Blakey, Braves break through to state

Click the video above for highlights and postgame coverage from Mt. Zion's super-sectional win over Centralia, including reaction from Ally Bruner in her first game back from injury.

MATTOON -- Mt. Zion head coach Greg Blakey has accomplished just about everything any coach could dream of - and now he can add "state" to his resume.

The Braves beat Centralia 2-1 in the Mattoon super-sectional Monday, clinching their first ever trip to the state final four.

Sophomore Audrey Eades did a masterful job pitching in and out of jams all game long. She went the distance, giving up her only run in the first inning.

Ally Bruner received a standing ovation when she pinch hit in the sixth inning. It was the junior's first game back since suffering a scary injury earlier in the season, in which she was hit in the face by a line drive.

The Braves will face Lombard Montini in the semifinals Friday at 12:30 in East Peoria.