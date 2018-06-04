Pritzker adds $25 million to campaign in personal money

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A challenger for Illinois governor has raised more money than Gov. Bruce Rauner.

J.B. Pritzker’s latest $25 million contribution put him over $100 million in terms of self-made campaign donations. Rauner has contributed over $76 million, with most of that money coming from his own bank accounts.

The combined funds raised by the challenger and incumbent could push Illinois to having the most expensive governor race in U.S. history. The highest right now is California in 2010, where former Gov. Jerry Brown and Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman spent a combined $280 million. Brown won that election.

Pritzker is giving money to other Democrats running for office through what he calls “Project Blue Wave”. He is an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune. Rauner often helps fund GOP candidates in the same way.