Congressman Rodney Davis visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been nine months since the construction of the high-speed rail corridor. Congressman Rodney Davis, along with members of the Federal Railroad Administration said it's been decades in the making.

First, it was a project to make third street safer and have a quiet zone. Since then, the goal is to combine the third and tenth street corridor. Mayor Jim Langfelder said it [the rail corridor] is supposed to improve the commute around Springfield.

"Thanks to all our partners to really make this project possible for our future growth for generations to come," the Mayor said.

Congressman Davis, who's part of the transportation infrastructure committee, said the new rail corridor is supposed to boost the activity through downtown and the medical district. The congressman said it will give Springfield the chance to be dissected into three railroad tracks.

"This is something I've worked on-on my previous job [a congressional staffer]," Davis said.

Crews are working on ninth and Ash, with the goal of building and underpass at the tenth street tracks. That should be done by 2020. After that, they'll work on renovating the area around fifth and sixth streets, and build two new bridges. Nick Moore, the residential engineer behind the construction, said the future of Springfield is progressive.

"We're just trying to consolidate train traffic and make Springfield a better place," Moore said.

Good news for drivers; the upcoming changes to the rails are believed to shorten waiting time for a passing train. WAND was informed the entire project should be done by the summer of 2025.