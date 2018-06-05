Touching photo shows firefighter comforting baby after wreck

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAND) - The Chattanooga Fire Department is sharing a touching moment after one of their own responded to a car accident with a mother and three children.

Captain Chris Blazek got a call about the accident on Highway 58.

The driver was pregnant, and she had three small children in the backseat. The children ranged in age from 4 months to 7 years.

The mother was having abdominal and back pain.

The two older girls were not hurt.

But the baby was screaming hysterically. Blazek took her out of her car seat and made sure she was not hurt.

He said the baby immediately laid her head on my shoulder and fell asleep in his arms.

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," he said in a post on Facebook.