New exhibit to come at Children's Museum of Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is set to open a pro-law-enforcement themed exhibit starting in July.

“Heroes Hall” will be a two-story, 7,000 square foot exhibit that is funded by a $3 million grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The exhibit will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday July, 7th.