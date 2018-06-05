Springfield School Board votes to put sales tax question on ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 1 percent countywide sales tax question will be on the November ballot and if approved, would provide funding to improve school facilities across Sangamon County.

The Springfield School Board voted unanimously Monday to put the question before voters.

For the question to appear on the ballot, school districts representing more than 50 percent of the students in Sangamon County need to vote to put it on the ballot.

Since 48 to 49 percent of Sangamon County students are in District 186, only one other Sangamon County school board needs to give its approval for the issue to appear on the ballot.

The plan is to renovate all buildings across the district and would cost more than $300 million. Those renovations would be spread out over 25 years.

Surveyed county residents listed elementary and middle school safety as a top priority.

Other areas of importance included upgrading the heating and cooling systems, replacing mobile classrooms, upgrading plumbing systems and replacing school buildings that are beyond the point of renovating.