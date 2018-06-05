No relief from heat to start June

(WAND) -- Above-average temperatures are expected to continue as we head through the start of June.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says high temperatures will remain in the 80s for most of the week. The rest of the time, mainly Thursday through Saturday, it'll be even hotter with highs around 90°. Overnight lows will generally be in the 60s and 70s, which will continue to allow rapid development of corn. Accumulated growing degree units are just a few hundred shy of the tasseling threshold of 1135 units.

Ag Expert Dave Brown says tasseling is only a week or two away with this kind of heat. Because there has been a lack of rain, he says some of the corn is stressed.



Del Rosso says there is an opportunity for rain toward the weekend as a stationary front parks nearby. The exact placement is uncertain, but will determine who sees the most rain. If the front strays too far north, the rain chances will diminish as the extreme heat and humidity increases. He adds that wind will be cooperative for the next seven days for any spraying operations.