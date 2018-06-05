Officials work to prevent Lake Charleston erosion

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston is working to prevent further erosion at Lake Charleston.

The Charleston City Council will be asked to look for a grant that would help slow shoreline erosion by using riprap, large pieces, of rocks, to line the shores.

The lake is the city's main source of drinking water.

Much of the shoreline is already lined with riprap, but the goal would be to finish up the areas of the lake that need it most with grant money from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The project would use up to $150,000 of Charleston Area Charitable Foundation grant funding and up to $30,000 of the city's funding in the 2019 or 2020 fiscal years.

The council will be vote on whether to go forward with the grant-writing process at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.