Almost 600 sex offenders listed as "missing"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police in Springfield have said close to 600 sex offenders are currently "missing."

596 meet one of the following conditions to be considered missing by law enforcement and the courts:

1. The offender has vacated his last reported address and has not provided new information regarding his current whereabouts to law enforcement as required by law.

2. Law enforcement officials have confirmed the offender has vacated the last known address of the sex offender by conducting a physical address verification of the offender's last reported address.

3. The offender's current whereabouts at this time are unknown.

Out of the 596 missing offenders, 23 are not accounted for across Macon, Champaign and Sangamon county.

If you know the whereabouts of a non-compliant sex offender, contact the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registration Unit at (217) 785-0653. For more information about an offender, click this link.